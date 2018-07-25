Man Detained in Connection With 3,000-Acre Fire Burning Homes in Riverside County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was in custody as authorities were investigating arson as the possible cause of a massive blaze that was burning homes and forcing evacuations in the Idyllwild area on Wednesday.

An arson suspect was detained in Hemet after Cal Fire officials reported the man to local authorities, Hemet Police Lt. Eric Dickson said.

Cal Fire told police to be on the lookout for a white Honda sedan believed to be tied to the fire, which covered more than 3,000 acres Wednesday evening.

The car was spotted by a detective near the corner of Newport Road and Garnet Lane shortly after 12:15 p.m.

Hemet police detained the driver while a Cal Fire investigator responded, Dickson said. Video obtained by a bystander shows the man being loaded into a Riverside County Fire Department vehicle.

Cal Fire then assumed control of the investigation, according to Hemet police.

Riverside County sheriff's deputy told KTLA she heard an arrest was made, but could not immediately confirm anything.

California Highway Patrol officials spoke with witnesses who reported seeing someone spark several fires near where the Cranston Fire erupted and at about the same time it broke out, about 11:50 p.m., the Press-Enterprise reported.

Those bystanders also said a white Honda was involved.

The flames spread rapidly after breaking out in the afternoon, and were threatening at least 600 homes, officials said. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for areas of Idyllwilld, Pine Cove and Fern Valley. (Find information on evacuation areas and shelter locations here)

33.746747 -116.715256