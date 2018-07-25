Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Idyllwild as Rapidly Spreading Brush Fire Burns 800 Acres

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for a portion of Idyllwild as a rapidly spreading brush quickly grew to 800 acres in the San Jacinto Mountains amid scorching hot temperatures on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cranston Fire erupted around noon off Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest Service.

It grew to 200 acres within 40 minutes of breaking out, then quadrupled in size just before 2 p.m., officials said. Containment is at 0 percent.

While no new acreage estimates have been given since, the fire appeared to have exploded in size within the hour, Sky5 aerial video showed. The flames devoured trees and brush, sending tall columns of thick smoke high up into the air that was visible miles away.

It was not immediately clear if any structures were threatened, though the blaze seemed to be steadily making headway toward the buildings in some sparsely populated areas, the aerial footage showed.

As the flames quickly spread toward Idyllwild, officials urged anyone in southwest part of the community to leave the area immediately.

An evacuation center has been set up at Banning High School, locating at 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning, according to the Forest Service.

Evacuations are ordered at Inspiration Point moving East along Double View all the way to HWY 243. IFPD – FF https://t.co/I779pfOn6k — Idyllwild Emergency (@IdyllEmergency) July 25, 2018

The fire was burning close to Mountain Center as of 1:20 p.m., authorities said.

In addition to the evacuations, Highway 74 has been closed between Mountain Center and Cranston Fire Station, which is near Hemet.

Highway 243 has also been shut down between Pine Cove and Mountain Center.

Meanwhile, a smoke advisory was issued mid-afternoon in several parts of Riverside County because of the Cranston Fire. The advisory is in effect for the Perris Valley, Anza, Hemet and the San Jacinto Valley, Vanning Pass and the Coachella Valley because of the Cranston Fire.

A number of agencies are responding to the fire, and the San Bernardino National Forest is in unified command with Cal Fire Riverside and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The inferno broke out as Southern California entered the third day of a heat wave that has already brought record-setting temperatures to parts of the region.

Temperatures in the area where the fire was burning were expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s on Wednesday afternoon, with lights winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Idyllwild area through 9 p.m. Friday, with temperatures forecast to potentially hit up to 104 degrees during that time period.

Idyllwild is roughly 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

