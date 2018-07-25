× Poll Finds Newsom Has Healthy Lead Over Cox in California Governor’s Race With Fewer Voters Undecided

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has a dominant lead over the wealthy Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox in the race for California governor, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Opportunities for Cox to pick up support before the November election also appear to be limited, with just 9% of likely voters saying they were undecided.

“The electorate is very polarized today. For Republicans it’s hard to imagine voting for a Democrat. For Democrats, it’s hard to imagine voting for a Republican,” institute President Mark Baldassare said.

That could spell bad news for Cox: In California, Democrats have a 19-percentage-point advantage over the GOP in voter registration.

