Prosecutors Reviewing Whether Innocent Man Was Convicted in 1979 Fountain Valley Murder Case With Ties to Golden State Killer

For authorities, the killing of 28-year-old Joan Virginia Anderson in her Fountain Valley home in 1979 had long been considered solved.

But now, 39 years after Anderson was killed, a Laguna Beach lawyer is trying to posthumously exonerate the man convicted of murdering her and believes the slaying has chilling similarities to crimes committed by the Golden State Killer.

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that it is reviewing evidence to determine whether William Lee Evins was wrongly accused.

Evins, of Pasadena, Texas, had been part of a work crew building an addition to Anderson’s house at the time she was raped and bludgeoned to death. He was arrested a year later and charged with her murder.

