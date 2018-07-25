Author, Scientist, and Speaker & Consultant on Nutrition, Diet & Food Addiction Dr. Nicole Avena joined us live to talk about what active kids should eat and drink during extreme heat. Dr Avena is the author of “What to Feed Your Baby and Toddler” For more info, you can go to her website, or follow her on social media.
Protecting Your Active Kids in the Heat With Dr. Nicole Avena
-
Talk to Your Kids Before Their Friends Do With Dr. Deborah Gilboa
-
Helping Your Kids Cope With Spring Allergies With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Heat Wave That Killed at Least 20 in Eastern U.S. Heads West, Sparking More Fire Concerns in California
-
Keep Your Children Safe This Summer
-
‘The Plant Paradox’ With Dr. Steven Gundry
-
-
Dr. Jandial: The Biology of the Brain and Extreme Heat
-
Dangerous Heat Wave to Grip Southwest Through Weekend
-
High Heat and Humidity Kill at Least 17 People in Quebec: Health Officials
-
After 4 Heat-Related Deaths in Riverside County, Health Officials Tells Residents to Take Precautions
-
6 Deaths Tied to High Temperatures in Riverside County, Health Officials Say
-
-
More Than 36 Kids Die in Hot Cars Every Year With July Usually Being the Deadliest Month
-
Beauty Products to Add to Your Summer Routine with Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Dr. Kristi Funk, Breast Cancer Surgeon