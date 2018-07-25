× Secretary of State Pompeo to Testify Before Senate Over Trump’s Handling of Foreign Policy

With numerous questions swirling around President Trump’s handling of foreign policy, from North Korea to Russia and beyond, America’s top diplomat goes before a Senate panel to face scrutiny and demands that he explain the administration’s actions.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is eager to grill him on Trump’s overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their July 16 summit in Helsinki.

The questions also likely will cover Trump’s meeting last month in Singapore with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, to discuss that country’s arsenal of nuclear weapons.

In both cases, Trump took the unusual tack of sitting down with experienced, wily adversaries without advisors or note-takers. That has led to unverifiable speculation over any agreements that might have been made. In the Putin case, Russia has controlled the public versions of what was discussed by releasing its own statements characterizing the talks.

