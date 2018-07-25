USC Football Player Charged With Injuring Girlfriend Just 12 Days After Being Released from Jail

A former USC football player was charged with attacking his girlfriend just weeks after being released from jail for another domestic violence conviction, authorities announced Wednesday.

Joseph Lewis, 18, faces one felony count of injuring his girlfriend during a July 18 dispute, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lewis allegedly punched, scratched and strangled her just 12 days after being released from jail.

Earlier this year, Lewis was arrested, charged and convicted for two other incidents of domestic battery that occurred in February.

Lewis pleaded no contest in May to the two misdemeanor counts, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was required to serve 60 days in jail, but was released after just 21 days, according to the newspaper.

On July 20, the defendant pleaded not guilty to his most recent charge, the DA’s office said. Lewis will return to court on Aug. 2, and if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Lewis previously played as wide receiver for the university’s football team. The former student-athlete appeared in at least 11 games during his freshmen year, but was suspended from all football-related activities after his first arrest, according to school spokesman Tim Tessalone.