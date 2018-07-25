We Care Wednesday: Food Drive at the O.C. Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa for WE CARE WEDNESDAY at the 2018 Orange County Fair. Today, visitors will receive FREE ADMISSION AND ONE CARNIVAL RIDE PER PERSON FROM NOON TO 3PM IF THEY DONATE FIVE CANNED FOOD ITEMS.

The non-profit organizations Second Harvest and O.C. Food Bank benefit from the WE CARE WEDNESDAY donations.

For more information about the 2018 O.C. Fair and Fair Discounts, check their website.

And, don’t forget to visit the new BRAVEMIND exhibition at HEROES HALL at the Orange County Fairgrounds. BRAVEMIND produced by USC’s Institute for Creative Technologies, uses virtual reality to enhance therapeutic techniques to treat post traumatic stress. This immerse tool is also used for resilience training for soldiers before they are deployed. Take a look here!

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com