Yosemite Closures From Deadly Ferguson Fire Expected to Last Through Weekend

Yosemite Valley and other parts of the iconic national park were shut down at least through the weekend as the Ferguson fire continued to rage.

As of Wednesday, the fire had burned 38,000 acres and was 25% contained.

The fire was sending huge amounts of smoke into the Yosemite Valley. A video camera inside the park Tuesday showed dark skies and black clouds pushing through trees and open spaces.

Officials announced the closure during a community meeting Tuesday.

