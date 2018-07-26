Another Blaze Erupts East of Cranston Fire in Riverside County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flames erupted Thursday afternoon near Pinyon Pines in Riverside County as another fire continued to devastate the Idyllwild area about 23 miles west, authorities said.

The new blaze, dubbed the Ribbon Fire, scorched about 100 acres in the area of Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive near the Santa Rosa Reservation, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Officials have not issued any evacuation orders.

"The community of Pinyon is not threatened as of yet," Cal Fire Capt. Scott Visyak told KTLA.

He said responders have diverted some resources to the Ribbon Fire from the Cranston Fire, which earlier in the day prompted Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency.

That blaze destroyed at least five homes in the Idyllwild area and led to the evacuation of around 3,200 people, officials said. As of Thursday afternoon, it had burned 4,700 acres and was 5 percent contained.

Authorities believed an arsonist might have ignited the Cranston Fire.

New fire on SR 74 #RibbonFire near Santa Rosa Reservation pic.twitter.com/P5BW7K81Fh — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 26, 2018