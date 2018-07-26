Authorities Investigating Police Shooting in Redondo Beach

Investigators were at the scene of a police shooting in Redondo Beach Thursday evening, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives responded to the 2500 block of Gates Avenue after a suspect was shot by Redondo Beach police, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

It’s unclear what led up to the use of lethal force, which occurred around 4:10 p.m.

Officials confirmed the suspect was struck by police bullets but did not say how many times, or how many officers fired their weapons.

No officer injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s officials were continuing their investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.