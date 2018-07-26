LA-locals Adeev and Ezra Potash—or better known as the Potash Twins—joined us live to talk about the their Bravo show Bites + Beats, a show where the twins introduce famous musicians to their food-forward world. The Potash Twins are 24-year-old, Nebraska-born, classically trained jazz musicians turned foodies and hosts of Bravo TV's, Bites + Beats, where they are able to share their love for both music & food with viewers as they introduce their famous collaborators to master chefs, bringing them along to experience the best eats on the road. You can view the first season of “Bites + Beats” online and the Bravo app. For more information you can also go their website or follow them on social media.
Bravo’s ‘Bites + Beats’ With The Potash Twins
-
21-Year-Old Conjoined Twin Sisters Die 15 Minutes Apart in Tanzania
-
Over 200 People Sick From Parasite in Del Monte Vegetable Tray Recall Impacting Midwest States
-
Inside the Brand New Lab at Beyond Meat
-
Border Patrol Agent Fatally Shoots Undocumented Woman in Rio Bravo, Texas, Officials Say
-
Dog Fight in Michigan PetSmart Leaves Beagle Dead
-
-
Diabetic Woman in Arkansas Says She Had to Have Leg Amputated After Spider Bite
-
Agent Fatally Shoots Female Migrant While Patrolling Border Town in Texas: Officials
-
6 Deaths Tied to High Temperatures in Riverside County, Health Officials Say
-
Border Patrol Alters Account of Agent’s Fatal Shooting of Guatemalan Woman in Texas
-
Family Demands Answers in Death of Guatemalan Woman Shot by Border Patrol in Texas
-
-
California Red Wines May Contain Traces of Radioactive Particles From Fukushima Disaster
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 16th, 2018
-
Startup Creates Plant Based Eggs That Scramble Like the Real Thing