Bravo’s ‘Bites + Beats’ With The Potash Twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA-locals Adeev and Ezra Potash—or better known as the Potash Twins—joined us live to talk about the their Bravo show Bites + Beats, a show where the twins introduce famous musicians to their food-forward world. The Potash Twins are 24-year-old, Nebraska-born, classically trained jazz musicians turned foodies and hosts of Bravo TV's, Bites + Beats, where they are able to share their love for both music & food with viewers as they introduce their famous collaborators to master chefs, bringing them along to experience the best eats on the road. You can view the first season of “Bites + Beats” online and the Bravo app. For more information you can also go their website or follow them on social media.