Dive Team Searching Echo Park Lake for Possible Drowning Victim

A Los Angeles Police Department dive team is searching for a possible drowning victim after a peddle boat capsized in Echo Park Lake early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m. at the lake located in the 800 block of Echo Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

A witness told KTLA he saw two men in the water calling for help when the rescuers arrived and managed to get one of them out of the water.

Officials have not confirmed a rescue but later tweeted that the search was “now focused on 1 person.”

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.