Ex-LAPD Cadets Accused of Taking Police Cruisers on Joyrides to Face Criminal Charges: Sources

Three former Los Angeles Police Department cadets will face criminal charges in connection with a scandal that rocked the department’s signature youth program last year, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Prosecutors filed charges in recent weeks against the teens, who were among a group of seven cadets accused of taking LAPD cruisers on joyrides and stealing department equipment in June 2017, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. The alleged thefts sparked an investigation that ended in the arrest of former LAPD Officer Robert Cain, who was charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old member of the cadet program.

Luis Carrillo, an attorney representing Cain’s accuser, also confirmed that the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is pressing criminal charges against “several” of the cadets arrested last year. Prosecutors declined to charge his client, according to Carrillo, who said he did not know exactly what charges were filed.

