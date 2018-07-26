Idyllwild Area Fire ‘Still Growing, Still Burning’ After Destroying at Least 5 Homes in San Jacinto Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire Thursday morning that was “still growing” one day after it was started by suspected arsonist in the Idyllwild area the day before.

The plan heading into Thursday was to put as many air tankers and helicopters in the air to attack the blaze, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Lee Beyer said.

The fire is “still growing, still burning” but appears to be moving into less populated areas, Beyer said.

The fire, dubbed the Cranston Fire, ignited off Highway 74 in the San Jacinto Mountains around noon Wednesday.

Forest officials confirmed at least five residences have been destroyed.

Firefighters will rely more heavily on the air units as the fire moves into the steeper terrain, Beyer said.

As of late Wednesday night, the fire had burned 4,700 acres, or roughly 7 square miles, and was just 5 percent contained, according to the Forest Service’s inciweb information site.

About 3,200 people were asked to evacuate more than 2,000 homes in the Idyllwild, Apple Canyon, Lake Hemet, Mountain Center, Hurkey Creek and Camp Scherman areas, according to the Forest Service.

An evacuation center was set up at Banning High School located at 100 W. Westward Avenue.

Road closures were in place for Highway 74 from the city of Hemet to Lake Hemet, and along Highway 243 from Banning to the intersection of the 243 and 74.

More than 700 fire personnel were sent to the area Wednesday to battle the blaze, which investigators believe was intentionally set.

Temecula resident Brandon McGlover, 32, was arrested on suspicion of setting at least fires in the southwest Riverside County on Wednesday, including the Cranston Fire.

McGlover was located after Cal Fire told law enforcement to be on the lookout for the driver of a white Honda sedan.

The car was spotted about near the corner of Newport Road and Garnet Lane about 15 minutes after the fire was reported.

The fire broke amid the third day of a heat wave that had prompted an excessive heat warning for the Idyllwild area through 9 p.m. Friday.

Idyllwild is roughly 90 miles east of Los Angeles.