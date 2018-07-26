L.A. County Sheriff Announces Inquiry Into Secret Societies of Deputies With Matching Tattoos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has launched a comprehensive inquiry into secret deputy cliques and is looking into whether gangs that condone illicit behavior are operating within his ranks, he said Thursday.

McDonnell’s announcement at a meeting of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission comes two weeks after allegations surfaced that as many as 20 deputies at the Compton Station have matching tattoos featuring a skeleton holding a rifle.

L.A. Sheriff announces inquiry into secret societies of deputies and their matching tattoos https://t.co/SWFSZfV7qg pic.twitter.com/NijdsUdzvL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2018

A Compton deputy recently admitted under oath that he was inked with the skull logo in June 2016, about two months before he was involved in a fatal shooting, The Times reported.

Watchdogs said the revelations were alarming given the department’s long history of secret societies that promoted excessive force and enforced a code of silence.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.