L.A. Landmarks Will Light Up This Weekend in Tribute to Legendary Restaurant Critic Jonathan Gold

This Saturday would have been Jonathan Gold’s 58th birthday, and several buildings and monuments around Los Angeles will light up gold that evening to honor the late restaurant critic.

The new L.A. Times headquarters, City Hall and other landmarks around town are participating.

A public tribute event is also being planned for downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 26. More details will be announced in the coming days.

Since Gold’s death on Saturday from pancreatic cancer, The Times has been flooded with messages from readers looking to donate to his family and support causes that were important to the paper’s legendary restaurant critic.

