MAC Cosmetics Offering Free Lipstick Sunday to Celebrate National Lipstick Day

Because one can “never” have too many lipsticks, MAC Cosmetics is giving makeup lovers the chance to pick out a free full-size tube at participating stores this Sunday, no purchase necessary.

It’s all in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

Customers who visit participating locations on Sunday will be able to choose one of nine shades being offered for free, according to the cosmetic company’s website. It emphasized that the free lipstick does not require a purchase.

However, those who would like to take advantage of the offer online will have to spend $25, the website noted.

The nine shades are a mixture of formulas, ranging from Frost to Retro Matte. The colors include everything from pinks and neutrals, to reds and deep berries.

A MAC lipstick normally retails for $18.50, according to the website.

Customers who plan on taking advantage of the special offer are encouraged to contact their local store for more details.

“For the best information, we suggest contacting your nearest MAC and stay tuned to all social pages, the company said in a response to a tweet.

Participation by stores may vary internationally, the company added.

MAC Cosmetics also offers customers opportunity throughout the year by returning six of the company’s primary package containers as part of its “Back to MAC” recycling program.

A list of MAC stores can be found here.