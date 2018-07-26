× Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Sherman Oaks Double Stabbing of Adoptive Parents

A 21-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his adoptive fathers earlier this week in Sherman Oaks, authorities announced Thursday.

Matthew Boulet is suspected of attacking the victims on Tuesday, stabbing one victim multiple times on the neck, torso, arms and face, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

When the second victim tried to stop Boulet, he also sustained stab wounds to his arms, torso and face.

The incident occurred after an argument, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At the time of the incident, Boulet was on summer break from college and was staying at his adoptive parents’ home, according to the Times.

Following the attack, the victims were hospitalized. One was listed in stable condition and the other in critical condition, the newspaper reported. Boulet was treated for cuts to his hand before being taken into custody.

Both victims are in their 50s, and are described as a married couple, the DA’s office said.

The suspect will be arraigned Thursday, according to prosecutors. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

