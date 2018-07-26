Man Suspected of Assaulting People at Riverside McDonald’s Dies After Being Restrained by Customer: Police

A man who had assaulted people inside a Riverside McDonald’s died after being restrained by a customer over the weekend, police said.

Riverside police officers responded to reports of a man assaulting customers and employees at the fast-food restaurant in the 2200 block of University Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

As the officers were on their way, they learned the man was being restrained by a customer, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man, described as a suspect, was eventually handcuffed by police. The officers then turned him on his side and called for medical assistance, officials said.

Paramedics responded and the man was placed in “soft restraints” attached to an ambulance gurney.

At some point, the man “went into medical distress” on the way to a hospital, and life-saving measures continued once he arrived at the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead about 2:15 p.m., police said.

The man has not been identified and his cause of death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released, but anyone with information can contact Detective Rick Cobb at 951-353-7135 or rickcobb@riversideca.gov.