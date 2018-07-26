Mexican Food Chain Closes Location in San Diego County for ‘Lack of Employees’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A popular local Mexican food chain has closed one of its locations citing a staff shortage, KTLA sister station KSWB reported on Wednesday.

A sign hanging outside Tacos El Gordo on Palm Avenue reads, "closed for lack of employees."

Wednesday night, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher tweeted, "Just another @realDonaldTrump tragedy. I'm not even joking...this is what happens when you can't find enough qualified taco cooks."

Ricardo Cervantes said the restaurant is in need of "taqueros" -- the cooks who make the tacos.

“We work with very sharp knives in a very quick pace and it’s very different from a taco shop," Cervantes said. “The [people] that have been applying don’t have the experience. The ones that come they say, you know, I’m not up for this."

Cervantes said because their restaurants are so busy they are not able to move any "taqueros" to the Palm Avenue location.

Since the Tacos El Gordo on H Street is undergoing renovations, the only one currently open is located on Broadway in Chula Vista.

Employees told KSWB they need 10 "taqueros" to re-open the restaurant in Otay Mesa, and even more to open a new location in the Gaslamp. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

The chain, known for its authentic Tijuana tacos, has two locations in Chula Vista and three in Las Vegas.