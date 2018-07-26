Victorville Mother Arrested After Leaving Baby in Car for 30 Minutes; Victim in Critical Condition: Police

A 20-month-old remained in critical condition a day after her mother left her in the car for half an hour in their Victorville driveway, officials said Thursday.

Carmen Larose, 42, allegedly left her daughter in a parked vehicle outside their home around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Victorville police responded to the residence in the 11900 block of Elliot Way to assist with a medical aid request, a statement from the agency and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Dispatch was told that a child had been left in a parked vehicle for about 30 minutes, the news release said.

An officer found Larose in the home holding her unresponsive child and quickly rendered aid before medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a trauma center by air, according to authorities.

Investigators determined that Larose took her daughter with her to run errands earlier that day. When they came home, the mother parked the car and went inside, detectives said.

About 30 minutes later, Larose intended to run more errands and returned to the car, where she found her baby, according to officials.

The temperature in Victorville hovered around 104 degrees at the time, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities arrested Larose on suspicion of cruelty to a child.

The victim remained hospitalized on Thursday, authorities said. Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can contact Victorville police at 760-241-2911. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.