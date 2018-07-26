× Woman Convicted of Posing as Teen, Sending Drugs and Threats to Catholic High School in Glendora

A 39-year-old woman was convicted on Wednesday of assuming the identity of a teenaged student and sending alarming letters to a Catholic high school in Glendora, prosecutors said.

For about six months, Rialto resident Magaly Esmeralda Alvarenga mailed a series of threats to St. Lucy’s Priory High School, signing the letters with the initials of a student there, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The material was sent to the private, all-girls school between December 2017 and May 2018, according to the DA’s office.

Twice in May, Alvarenga also allegedly sent letters containing white powder and drugs, officials said.

It’s unclear whether the defendant has any ties to the campus.

Investigators did not say how she was identified as a suspect, but in a previous statement said it involved a “rigorous investigation” in cooperation with the school’s staff and students.

Officials also have not detailed the threats, but one official told the Los Angeles Times they were not directed at a specific person.

Alvarenga was arrested May 24, inmate records show, one day after she allegedly sent one of the letters containing powder and drugs.

On Thursday, she pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal threats and one count of stalking. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9, prosecutors said.

The defendant could face up to seven years in state prison if convicted as charged.