2 Dead, Including City Firefighter, as Carr Fire Explodes Overnight in Redding Area

A destructive wildfire nearly doubled in size overnight, killing at least two people — including a city firefighter — and burning numerous homes in Redding as residents ran for their lives and firefighters found it impossible to battle the wall of flames.

The Carr fire killed at least one person and destroyed an untold number of homes in Shasta County in Northern California, hopscotching into subdivisions Thursday night and Friday morning. Officials said hundreds of homes were threatened as winds pushed the fire into the community.

It was a chaotic scene across Redding, a city of 90,000 people, as towering flames whipped along the horizon and evacuation orders expanded by the hour in the middle of the night.

Rick Plummer, director of marketing for Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Center in Redding, said he left the Carr fire command post about 11 p.m. Thursday and arrived home to find a wall of flames a half-mile away and closing in. He was told to pack up and leave and spent the night sleeping on an air mattress in his office, he said. It was the first time he’s experienced an evacuation order.

