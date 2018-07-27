A 72-year-old Venice resident says he has been terrorized for months by a group of individuals, and on Friday two men and their dogs beat him up in the street. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 27, 2017.
72-Year-Old Venice Man Assaulted in the Street
