Body Found Inside SUV Belonging to Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Near Joshua Tree

A vehicle belonging to an Orange County woman who disappeared earlier this week was found outside Joshua Tree, and a body was discovered inside, officials said Thursday.

Abigail Ellisa Ames, 19, was reported missing by her mother on Monday around 2:30 a.m. after she failed to return home from work the day before, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Her mother told authorities she was worried because Ames was depressed and had been hospitalized before, police said.

The last time the mother heard from her daughter was via phone about 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Thursday, a San Bernardino County deputy located the missing teen’s Lincoln Navigator in a remote area of Sunfair Dry Lake, according to police.

A deceased woman was also found inside the SUV. It was unclear how the individual died, but foul play is not suspected, investigators said.

Authorities have not identified the individual, and they did not immediately confirm whether it was the missing teen.

Her family has been notified of the discovery.

No additional information was immediately released.