City of San Diego Pushes Forward With Plans to Require Contractors Disclose Border Wall Affiliation

San Diego City Council will keep moving forward with its plan to require contractors to disclose whether they work on President Trump’s border wall.

At a budget committee meeting this week, council members voted 3 to 1 to have city officials draft an ordinance that would require contractors competing for city projects to disclose any past, present or planned bids, or actual work on parts of the president’s promised border wall.

It was not clear from the decision whether that disclosure might affect a contractor’s ability to get city work or whether the city might publish a list of contractors who have connections to the wall.

“Trump’s border wall does nothing to promote San Diego’s robust economy and our positive international ties with Mexico,” said Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry. “Our region is stronger because of our cross-border exchange with our neighbors to the south.”

