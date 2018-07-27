Firefighters Capture Video of ‘Fire Whirl’ During Destructive Carr Fire in Shasta County

As firefighters continue to battle the destructive Carr fire, some captured on video the tornado-like flaming vortexes that have swept through the area.

The fire — which has destroyed at least 500 structures, burned more than 48,000 acres and is only 5% contained — has carved a dangerous path through Shasta County. On social media, some have referred to the extreme fire behavior as “fire tornado” and “firenado.”

“Literally almost what can be described as a tornado occurred over this fire yesterday,” Ken Pimlott, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said at a Friday briefing. “This fire was whipped up into a whirlwind of activity — uprooting trees, moving vehicles, moving parts of roadways.”

The Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District captured one spinning vortex in a video posted to YouTube — describing it as a “fire whirl.”

