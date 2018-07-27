Inglewood Postal Service Employee, Accomplice Charged After Nearly $240K Stolen in Burglary, Armed Robberies of Mail Trucks: DOJ

A U.S. Postal Service employee from Inglewood and his half-brother pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged burglary and multiple armed robberies of mail trucks — crimes resulting in nearly $240,000 in cash being stolen, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

William Crosby, the employee, knew when mail trucks were transporting cash from money order and merchandise sales because he used to work as a supervisor, according to federal prosecutors. That information is not known to all Postal Service employees, a indictment in the case states.

Through a burglary last year and two armed robberies of mail truck drivers this year, 31-year-old Crosby was able to steal about $238,457 in cash, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege his half-brother, 27-year-old Myron Crosby, took part in the crimes. They are detailed in an indictment that shows an escalation in William Crosby’s alleged means of theft.

Before moving onto armed robberies of drivers, he allegedly targeted the Postal Service through a burglary he coordinated with other accomplices on Aug. 1 of last year.

William Crosby told some of his co-conspirators — who the DOJ said are still unknown — that there would be a large amount of cash inside a mail truck expected to be at the Dockweiler Post Office’s loading dock in South L.A. that day, according to federal prosecutors. A container holding more than $128,000 in cash, which was inside the truck, was allegedly stolen by a man wearing a Postal Service uniform shirt.

While federal prosecutors did not identify that suspect, they said Myron Crosby contacted his half-brother William about a month later through Instagram. He allegedly sent a photo with the caption “the count” showing stacks of $100, $50 and $20 bills.

Months later, on Feb. 1, William Crosby allegedly gave information about a mail truck carrying cash at the Wagner Post Office in Inglewood, where he worked. Again, prosecutors say he told some still unknown co-conspirators the location of the truck as he said when it was leaving the office.

A minivan blocked that mail truck just outside the post office before the driver was threatened at gunpoint, federal prosecutors allege. The robber stole more than $37,000 in cash, though prosecutors have not identified who the suspect is.

Federal prosecutors believe William Crosby acted as a lookout during that robbery.

A month later, on March 1, he allegedly gave information about another mail truck carrying cash and acted as a lookout during another robbery, this time from the Dockweiler Post Office, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege Myron Crosby then rented a Mercedes SUV and used it to trap the mail truck when it exited the southbound 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue. At that point, another man — who has not been identified by prosecutors — allegedly brandished a gun at the driver and managed to rob more than $72,000 in cash.

For the last robbery, the Crosbys both face charges of conspiracy and robbery of U.S. property, according to the DOJ. William Crosby has also been charged with theft of government property and robbery of U.S. property.

If convicted, William could receive a maximum sentence of 65 years in federal prison while Myron could face up to 30 years.

The case is still under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service.