L.A. County Prosecutors Will Not Charge ‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Over Assault Allegations

Los Angeles County prosecutors said they will not file criminal charges against “Gossip Girl” actor Ed Westwick, who was accused of sexual assault by three women.

One of the women, actress Kristina Cohen, described her allegations in a post on Facebook, claiming the British actor raped her at a West Los Angeles home while she was trying to sleep in a guest bedroom. Westwick adamantly denied Cohen’s allegations.

On Friday, Blair Berk, Westwick’s attorney, said her client had been vindicated.

“The evidence demonstrated from the start that each of the allegations made by the three women would be proven untrue,” she said in a statement. “It is a shame there are those who so publicly prejudged this case and that it took this long for Ed to be fully cleared.

