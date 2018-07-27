LADOT Traffic Officer Struck, Killed While Working in Van Nuys

A Los Angeles Department of Transportation traffic officer was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle that was involved in a collision.

The officer was outside of his vehicle issuing a parking citation in Van Nuys when he was struck about 7:20 a.m. in the 15200 block of Victory Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Tony Im.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Im said.

“His death is a reminder that our 546 Traffic Officers faithfully serve the city of Los Angeles while putting their own lives on the line every day,” LADOT tweeted in a statement.

