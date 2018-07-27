LAPD Officer Shot While Responding to Incident in North Hills; Suspect Also Struck, in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An officer was taken to the hospital after being shot in North Hills on Friday night, police said.

It's unclear what sort of incident the officer was responding to, but it occurred around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Plummer Street and Noble Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison.

Madison believed the officer was struck in their leg.

The suspect, who was also struck by gunfire, was in custody, authorities said.

Both parties' condition was unknown.

No further details were immediately available.

