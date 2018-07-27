LAPD Releases Video of Police Shooting Stabbing Suspect at Graduation Party in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles police on Wednesday released bodycam footage and 911 audio surrounding a police shooting that occurred inside a Lincoln Heights house last month after a female reported her brother had stabbed her boyfriend.

A graduation party was being held at the home, in the 2400 block of Gates Street, when the violence broke out around midnight the night of June 9, officials previously told KTLA. The suspect, 22-year-old Victor Arroyo, has been in custody since.

In audio from the 911 call, a woman or girl can be heard saying, in a surprisingly measured voice: “Hi, my boyfriend got stabbed in the face by my brother, and my brother is going crazy right now. We can’t control him.”

The boyfriend was already being rushed to the hospital, she said.

Several officers then responded to the family’s apartment unit in search of the suspect, who was said to be armed with a knife. When they got there, the officers found the residence guarded with a metal security door they couldn’t get through, Cmdr. Alan Hamilton said.

In the bodycam footage, the officers can be heard yelling for the suspect to come out with his hands up. Officials said they would have ideally confronted the suspect outside.

Although they tried to break open the door, another man in the residence eventually opens it. Dogs can be heard barking at the commotion.

The officers continue yelling for the suspect to come outside while standing at threshold, but decided to go in after devising a plan to use a beanbag gun to take the suspect into custody, according to Hamilton.

The video shows them navigating through the home to locate the suspect in a room with a bed and two other people, as well as multiple dogs, inside.

Arroyo is holding a knife, and LAPD orders him to drop it. Arroyo’s father, seen wearing Cody Bellinger T-shirt, struggles with his son in an attempt to disarm him.

At that point, the beanbag gun is fired several times. But it fails to halt Arroyo, who police said then charged his father with the knife and attempted to slash him.

That’s when an officer decided to use lethal force.

Arroyo was hit once in the shoulder, Hamilton said. He can be seen swiftly collapsing to the ground.

Officers grabbed the knife from his hand, and later recovered a second knife that was used in the initial stabbing, authorities said. A screwdriver the suspect was armed with was also taken from the scene as evidence.

Arroyo was taken into custody before being transported to a hospital for treatment. The stabbing victim survived, and no one else was seriously injured. officials said.

On June 12, Arroyo was charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The defendant’s only previous conviction was for possession of a controlled substance, Hamilton said.

He was being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic on $1.14 million bail, inmate records show.

Authorities are still investigating the June 9 incident, including to evaluate whether the use of force complied with the Police Department’s policies. The findings will be reviewed by the Police Commission.