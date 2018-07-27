A long line of people formed in Hollywood on Friday for the opening of the Line Friends pop-up store, which is the first such location on the West Coast. Kareen Wynter reports from Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 27, 2018.
Line Friends Pop-up Store Opens in Hollywood, Prompting Long Lines
