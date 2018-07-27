Man Sentenced to Life for Killing His Ex-Girlfriend’s Dad, Shooting Her Mother and Brother at Their Irvine Home

Nearly 10 years after brutally killing his ex-girlfriend’s father, a Costa Mesa man was sentenced to life in state prison Friday for that murder as well as for shooting the woman’s mother and brother, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

He was convicted for the crimes in November 2017.

On the night of Feb. 20, 2009, Alwyn Gibson broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend while her parents and two brothers were eating dinner, according to prosecutors. She was not home at the time.

He carried a gun into the home and hit the father of his ex-girlfriend, 60-year-old De Ngoc Le, over the head with the firearm and knocked him to the ground, authorities said.

Before firing off the gun, he placed a large citrus fruit over the barrel to muffle the sounds of gunfire, prosecutors said. He then demanded money from the family and started searching through the purse of the mother, 47-year-old Ly Le.

Meanwhile, her ex-girlfriend’s brother, 24-year-old David Le, escaped the home and managed to run over to a neighbor’s house to call 911, prosecutors said. Authorities arrived soon after although Gibson managed to inflict more violence on the family.

Upstairs in the home, inside a bedroom, he forced the father and his other son, 22-year-old Michael Le, to lie on the floor, according to prosecutors.

In those final moments of his life, the older man pleaded with Gibson to stop, as Deputy District Attorney Eric Scarbrough said during the opening statements of Gibson’s trial, according to the Orange County Register.

“Things haven’t gone too far, you don’t have to spend the rest of your life in jail,” he allegedly told Gibson.

But authorities said Gibson shot him in the back of the head — killing him.

He also shot the 22-year-old in the back of the head, which prosecutors described as an attempted murder, but he survived, authorities. He was hospitalized in serious condition for several days after.

Prosecutors said Gibson also shot his ex-girlfriend’s mother at some point during the deadly encounter.

Once authorities arrived, Gibson got into a standoff with police for several hours before he finally surrendered during the early morning hours of the following day.

No further information was released by the DA’s Office.