Metallic Balloons Knock Out Power for More Than 20,000 in Santa Clarita Area

A power outage was affecting tens of thousands of residents in the Santa Clarita area on Friday night, and officials said balloons were to blame.

Roughly 20,444 of Southern California Edison customers were without electricity in the area of Via Princessa and Sierra Highway, according to the company’s website.

The estimated repair time was 11 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., metallic balloons were identified as the cause for the outage, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A field investigator was originally sent to analyze the problem around 8 p.m., SCE said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Metallic balloons responsible for power outages affecting thousands. @SCE pic.twitter.com/YMN01stdDC — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 28, 2018