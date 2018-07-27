NYC Homicide Suspect Accused of Holding Woman Captive in L.A. Faces Attempted Murder, Rape Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 27-year-old suspect in a New York homicide who was allegedly holding a woman captive when he was apprehended in the Los Angeles area this week faces attempted murder, rape and other charges, authorities said Friday morning.

Danueal Drayton was scheduled to be arraigned at the courthouse in Van Nuys on Friday, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

However, a judge announced Drayton wouldn't make his first court appearance until Monday, as he apparently refused to get on the bus.

In addition to the rape and attempted murder charges, the suspect also faces counts of false imprisonment by violence and sexual penetration by a foreign object, Santiago said.

Drayton was the subject of a cross-country manhunt by New York Police Department detectives after he allegedly strangled a registered nurse inside her Queens residence on July 17, according to multiple reports.

Samantha Stewart's body was found wrapped in a blanket, her teeth missing and a pool of blood surrounding her head, the New York Daily News reported. The victim's brother and father made the gruesome discovery.

Detectives connected the homicide with a rape in Brooklyn several weeks earlier; they then tracked the suspect to a California hotel where he was allegedly holding a woman captive, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

It was unclear where in the L.A. area Drayton was found. Inmate records revealed, however, that he was taken into custody Tuesday by personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Drayton met the victims online, prompting concern that there may be others out there, according to NYPD officials.

"This individual uses dating websites to meet women and then victimize women," Police Chief Dermot Shea said. "There's potentially more victims out there."

Family members told police that they believe Stewart and Drayton had been dating and she wanted to break it off, but he refused, the newspaper reported.

A motive for the homicide was still under investigation.

Drayton is being held on $1.25 million bail in the L.A. case, according to jail records.

No information was immediately available regarding possible charges the suspect faced back in New York.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.