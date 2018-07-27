Rally Held to Call for Prosecution of Democratic Donor on Anniversary of Escort’s Death in West Hollywood

The anniversary of Gemmel Moore’s death fell just one day after it was announced that prominent Democratic donor would not faces charges in connection with his fatal overdose, and Moore's loved ones held a rally in protest. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 27, 2018.
