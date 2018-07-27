Redding TV Station Reports on Deadly Carr Fire — Then Evacuates Live on Air as Flames Approach

As the Carr fire moved into Redding on Thursday night and began burning homes, the live news feed from KRCR-TV was a lifeline of information.

But after 10:30 p.m., the station went off the air, saying personnel had to evacuate the studio and building because of the fire danger.

“Right now we are being evacuated,” said anchor Allison Woods during the broadcast. “We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”

Anchor Tamara Damante then ended the broadcast with this urging: “Please evacuate everyone and stay safe.”

HAPPENING NOW: @KRCR7 is evacuating as the #CarrFire approaches their studio in #Redding, California. Horrible.

Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/LRfRoVIdDI — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) July 27, 2018