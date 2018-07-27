Smart Home Gadgets: Air Filter, Picture Frame Antenna & Fire TV

Creating your perfect smart home is easier than ever with tons of connected gadgets to choose from. We take a look at a smart air filter, an HD antenna disguised as a picture frame and Amazon’s latest Fire TV.

Mentioned on TV:

Filtrete Smart Air Filters

A special Bluetooth sensor inside connects to your phone and tells you when it’s time to change the filter based on actual air quality, not just time.

Antennas Direct ClearStream VIEW Picture Frame Antenna

Get an over the air HDTV signal for free programming on your TV. This high powered antenna is cleverly disguised as a picture frame!

Fire TV Edition at Best Buy

Amazon is teaming up with Best Buy to offer a lineup of smart TV in their stores. This way you can see the picture quality and features before you buy. The TV’s are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV software and the best part is that they mix over the air programming with your favorite streaming services all on one screen.