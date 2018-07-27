Tackle Your Workout With Katie Austin and ‘Austin Active’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified trainer, health coach, author, blogger, model and daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, Katie Austin joined us live with looks from her new active wear line called Austin Active. Katie has been recognized by Seventeen Magazine as one of the top ten fitness Instagrams to follow. Health and exercise have always been a part of Katie’s life combined with the drive to spread her message of self-love and positive body image. For more information on Katie and her app, you can go to her website, or follow her on social media. For more info on Austin Active you can go to their website, And for 15% off, type in the code word KTLAVIEWERS.