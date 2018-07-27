Temecula Man Charged With Starting Idyllwild Area’s Cranston Fire, 9 Others; Faces Possible Life Sentence

A Temecula man was charged Friday with intentionally starting nine fires, including the still-burning Cranston Fire that has scorched more than 11,000 acres in the Idyllwild area.

Brandon McGlover, 32, was charged with 15 felony counts in connection with the nine separate fires, which were started Wednesday in the Idyllwild, Anza and Sage areas, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

McGlover was arrested without incident that same day after he was detained by members of the Hemet/San Jacinto Gang Task Force who located him in the area.

The largest of the fires McGlover allegedly started was still burning Friday in the Idyllwild area.

The Cranston Fire has scorched 11,500 acres, destroyed at least five homes, and was only about 3 percent contained as of Friday morning.

McGlover has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, five counts of arson of an inhabited structure, and nine counts of arson of forest or wildland.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

McGlover is facing a potential life sentence if convicted, according to the DA’s office.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail.