25-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Caught-on-Video Wedding Ring Theft at Studio City Salon: LAPD

A woman has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera stealing another customer's wedding ring at a Studio City nail salon last month, police announced Thursday.

Yuri Cho, 25, was taken into custody on Monday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

She faces grand theft charges in connection to the June 20 incident, which took place at a nail spa in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, the release stated.

Surveillance video allegedly captured the suspect eyeing a wedding and engagement ring that was left on a side tray as she sat in one of the salon's chairs.

The footage then appears to show her taking the ring and concealing it in her hand before discreetly stuffing it inside her purse, according to police.

She left the store, pilfered jewelry tucked away, after paying for her pedicure and manicure, investigators said.

The victim -- who asked to be identified only as Julia -- told KTLA she had taken the ring off when she went to get a hand massage earlier in the day. She forgot to put the jewelry back on before leaving.

When the woman returned to the salon the next day to retrieve the ring, she was distraught to learn there was no trace of it.

She was "pretty much in tears," Julia recalled. "It’s pretty disgusting to take something that belongs to anyone…but a wedding set, seriously, who does that?”

It wasn't until the salon owner turned over the surveillance video to police that the theft was discovered.

"There is one point in the video where you can see the ring flash the light off the diamond while it’s in her hand,” said LAPD Detective Joseph Hampton. “I don’t think anybody noticed that it was just left on the tray.”

In addition to making the arrest, police also recovered the ring and returned it to the victim, according to the release.

