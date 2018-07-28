Colton Youth Pastor Arrested for Alleged Lewd Acts With Juveniles Over Several Years: Police

A 45-year-old youth pastor from Colton is behind bars for alleged lewd acts with juveniles over the course of several years, authorities said.

Malo “Victor” Montiero was arrested Friday in Wildomar by investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Montiero was booked on suspicion of several felony counts related to the sexual assault of juveniles between 1999 and 2017, the Wildomar Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.