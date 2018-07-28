Abandoned Baby Found Dead in Corona Being Investigated by Police

An abandoned infant was found dead in the city of Corona, police said Saturday.

The baby was found in an area of Cajalco Road and Interstate 15 on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:36 p.m.

When they arrived, the infant had already died, authorities said. The cause of death is still unknown as an autopsy has not yet been performed.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mario Hernandez at 951-279-3659 or email Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.

Corona police have said there are several “Safe Surrender Sites” where parents can safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth — no questions asked. Those places include hospitals, fire stations and police departments.

