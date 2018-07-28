Attorneys for 7 Homeless People Ask Judge to Bar Three O.C. Cities From Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws

Attorneys representing seven homeless people who were displaced from encampments along the Santa Ana River Trail sought an order from a federal judge this week temporarily prohibiting Costa Mesa and two other cities from enforcing anti-camping laws.

The request was submitted in federal court on Thursday as part of an amended complaint in the ongoing civil rights case filed in January against the county and the cities of Orange, Costa Mesa and Anaheim over the clearing of encampments along the Santa Ana River.

The complaint requests that individuals be permitted to remain at and have continued access to emergency shelters, recuperative care, transitional programs and sober living facilities.

The filing states that people who have had access to supportive services after they left the river trail “live with constant fear about the lack of options in the county, generally, and when they will be returned to the street.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.