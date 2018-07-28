Chevy Malibu One Tank Trip: Borrego Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP: Gayle Anderson takes a CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP behind the wheel of the new Chevy Malibu, but Gayle is not sure where to take the fuel efficient mid-size sedan. KTLA photographer-editor Bob Keet says no problem. He suggests the unique, high tech luxurious vehicle is perfect for a one tank trip to a unique museum; an open air museum within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. We travel to the sheet metal art sculptures of sculptor Ricardo Breceda! Wow!

Sheet Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda

44450 Highway 79 South

Aguanga,CA 92536

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

email:ricardo.breceda@gmail.com

Borrego Springs, California

desertusa.com