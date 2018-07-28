Chevy Malibu One Tank Trip: Borrego Springs

CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP: Gayle Anderson takes a CHEVY MALIBU ONE TANK TRIP behind the wheel of the new Chevy Malibu, but Gayle is not sure where to take the fuel efficient mid-size sedan. KTLA photographer-editor Bob Keet says no problem. He suggests the unique, high tech luxurious vehicle is perfect for a one tank trip to a unique museum; an open air museum within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. We travel to the sheet metal art sculptures of sculptor Ricardo Breceda! Wow!
Sheet Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda
44450 Highway 79 South
Aguanga,CA 92536
951 236 5896
ricardobreceda.com
email:ricardo.breceda@gmail.com
Borrego Springs, California
desertusa.com