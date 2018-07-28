Office Mobility Method with Dr. Jen Esquer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With many of us working at a desk all day, tension, stiffness, and stress can take root in our bodies and lead to a host of issues. Dr. Jen Esquer is a physical therapist who says, “you are not your diagnosis [or] your MRI.” She shows the one action we can start doing correctly to improve range of motion and reduce pain, and teaches a series of easy stretches that can be done right at your (anchor) desk to stay loose and feel good.

Find physical therapist Dr. Jen Esquer at HVY Industry personal training center in West Hollywood or at DocJenFit.com.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, July 28, 2018.