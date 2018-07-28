Person Killed, 5 Others Injured After Shooting at South L.A. Liquor Store: L.A. Fire Department

A person was pronounced dead after a shooting at a liquor store in South L.A. Saturday night, with another five people injured, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Two of the people hurt were left in critical condition, said Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for L.A. Fire Department.

Officers were called to the scene in the Vermont Vista neighborhood at about 8:16 p.m., she said. The store is located in the 900 block of West 88th Street.

No further information has been released by authorities.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this article.