Redding Woman Placed a Wet Blanket Over Her 2 Great-Grandchildren Before Carr Fire Swept Through Home, Killing All 3

A Redding woman tried to save her two great-grandchildren by covering them with a wet blanket as the Carr fire swept through her home, her family said Saturday.

Authorities confirmed Saturday that Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her great-grandchildren Emily and James Roberts, ages 4 and 5, respectively, died in the blaze. Bledsoe’s granddaughter Amanda Woodley provided more details in a public Facebook post written just after she left the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodley said Bledsoe did everything she could to save the children. “She was hovered over them both with a wet blanket,” she wrote.

“My heart is crushed,” she said. “I can’t believe this is real. I just keep seeing all of their beautiful faces.”

